Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19

This white paper attempts to justify the semiconductor industry as an essential infrastructure or essential business that should remain open. The paper details how the semiconductor industry underpins other essential parts of society during the Covid-19 pandemic. It calls for governments around the world to recognize that semiconductors underpin IT that is ubiquitous in vital services such as water and electrical grids as wll as in allowing people to work from home. It also makes the point that IT enables access to essential services across every domain, including medicine, food distribution, government, finance and education.