SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'

SEMI has joined with the Semiconductor Industry Association in this appeal (see SIA calls for chip industry to be classed as 'essential' ).

At a time when many businesses are being asked to shut down or work remotely for the sake of slowing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, classing semiconductors as essential would allow operations to continue. Semiconductors are key to many products in defense, security and healthcare as well as enabling the Internet. The supply chain is complex and needs to be maintained, SEMI has argued.

Last week Ajit Manocha, CEO of SEMI, sent letters to the governors of 16 states and the chairs of the National Governors Association, U.S. Conference of Mayors, National League of Cities, and National Association of Counties requesting consideration of the semiconductor industry as an essential business

Manocha stressed that SEMI member companies "are employing all measures necessary to maintain the health and safety of their employees and local communities," to help contain the virus.

Manocha urged officials to interpret the wording of the guidelines issued on March 19 by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency to include manufacturers and supply chain vendors in microelectronics and semiconductors.

In like manner Manocha called on other nations to similarly designated the semiconductor industry an essential business.

On March 27, SEMI, the Semiconductor Industry Associations in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and the U.S., as well as several other trade associations in Asia issued a statement "calling on all governments to specify semiconductor industry operations as ‘essential infrastructure’ and/or ‘essential business’ to allow continuity in operations."

Related links and articles:

www.semi.org

News articles:

SIA calls for chip industry to be classed as 'essential'

ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19

Renesas fabs in China back to normal operation

How Covid-19 will impact the 2020 global chip market