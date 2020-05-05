Swedish silicon-carbide pioneer denies firm's sale to China

"To conclude, there is no truth that Ascatron has been sold to any organisation at this point," the company said in a statement. The use phrase "at this point" does suggests discussions may be underway. The company added: "We are looking for long-term partners and investors to industrialise our unique silicon-carbide material and device technology, and welcome all serious proposals."

Ascatron was formed as a spin-off from the Acreo research institute in 2011 to capitalise on 20 years of silicon-carbide research.

Ascatron said in the statement that news services in China, including www.semi.org.cn had falsely reported the completion of the acquisition of Ascatron by Zhonghong Xinjing and the transfer of production to Jinan city in the province of Shandong.

The statement added that the translated spelling of Chinese names is not straightforward and information could be misinterpreted

Related links and articles:

www.ascatron.com

News articles:

Swedish startup raises €3.5m for 3D SiC product development

Automotive sector to drive uptake of silicon-carbide

Norstel partners Ascatron to address SiC epitaxy solutions

OmniVision bought quietly by China's Will Semiconductor