Top News

Ampere debuts 80-core ARM server processor
Infrastructure processors support up to 36 Arm v8 cores
Rigetti quantum computing company raises $71 million
Technologies to watch

Toshiba improves SOI process for RF
Funds flood hardware startups, SambaNova raises $250 million
'Universal' processor startup gains supercomputer design win
Smart2Zero

Wi-Fi 6E trials show multi-gigabit speeds, low latency
Signals from the ceiling lighting connect the factory floor
Events

DATE 2020 - 9th-13th March 2020 - Grenoble
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Power Resource

Battery Management Deep Dive Technical Training
Top news from eenewsanalog

Low-cost European FPGA launched with IPCEI support
NXP, Analog forecast about 5% coronavirus impact on quarterly revenues
Pioneer respins STT-MRAM process for industrial and IoT
Markets & Technologies

Global chip market starts year solid, faces economic threats
MEMS sensor market on 10% growth in 2020, says MR
Embedded MRAM available on 22nm FDSOI
Tower drops Jazz, embraces analog
Products

5G and cellular IoTmultiband antenna the size of a rice-grain
2.0x2.7x0.6mm red LED enables compact rear fog lamps
Thin film flat chip resistors with temperature coefficients down to ±5 ppm/K
Technical Papers

Datasheet of GateMate FPGA
AI today, AI tomorrow
