Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS and Sensors
March 11, 2020
 
 

Top News

US authorities approve the acquisition of Cypress by Infineon
Kurt Sievers to replace Clemmer as CEO of NXP
Nokia refreshes 5G infrastructure with ARM and Intel
Chinese foundry offers VCSEL arrays, optical comms ICs
sponsored news

Technologies to watch

OptoASIC switch system supports 25.6Tbps
Haptics is ready for standardization
CML buys Plextek RFI
IMEC, CST Global to offer InP light sources on silicon
Smart2Zero

Biosensor startup, ADI team on fast pathogen detection
MIT robots learn from observing humans
Events

DATE 2020 - VIRTUAL CONFERENCE
PCIM Europe, 5th-7th May 2020 - Nuremberg
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
Power Resource

Power Topologies Handbook
Top news from eenewsanalog

ST keeps working despite Italian 'lockdown'
Despite Covid-19, foundries' business boomed in February
How Covid-19 will hit consumer electronics
Markets & Technologies

Infineon 3D image sensor used by Qualcomm
Glass substrate startup gets seed funding
Multi-touch sensor vendor funded for consumer pivot
Products

Cypress controller supports USB4 standard
Adaptable platform targets network and cloud acceleration
SMD ceramic fuse is pulse-proof up to 1000A
No-light, near-infrared CMOS image sensing for night vision
Soft magnetic skin deforms, provides localized force sensing
Technical Papers

The comprehensive guide to AIOps
The Economist IoT Business index 2020
