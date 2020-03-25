This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

The AI chips race is on – what role will IP play?
The AI chips race is on – what role will IP play?
Startup launches 5G front-end beamforming IC
Startup launches 5G front-end beamforming IC
German solid state LiDAR startup raises Series A funding
German solid state LiDAR startup raises Series A funding
The smallest, lightest, mixed-layout connector
The smallest, lightest, mixed-layout connector

Discover maximum flexibility with signal and power, use the new Gecko-MT from Harwin. Tested to extreme levels of G-force and temperature.

Technologies to watch

US entity list hit fabless chip vendors in 2019
US entity list hit fabless chip vendors in 2019
CMOS-compatible tensile-strained GeSn disk supports continuous lasing
CMOS-compatible tensile-strained GeSn disk supports continuous lasing
PMIC reference designs for Xilinx FPGAs and SoCs
PMIC reference designs for Xilinx FPGAs and SoCs

Smart2Zero

Quantum sensor detects comm signals over entire RF spectrum
Quantum sensor detects comm signals over entire RF spectrum
Air taxi startup raises $240 millions
Air taxi startup raises $240 millions

Events

MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit - 22-24 June - Grenoble
MEMS & Imaging Sensors Summit - 22-24 June - Grenoble
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose

Power resources

Power Stage Designer™ Tool of Most Commonly Used Switch-mode Power Supplies
Power Stage Designer™ Tool of Most Commonly Used Switch-mode Power Supplies
 
 

Top news from eenewsanalog

Synopsys above ARM in IP licensing revenue in 2019
Synopsys above ARM in IP licensing revenue in 2019
How Covid-19 will impact the 2020 global chip market
How Covid-19 will impact the 2020 global chip market
TSMC takes market from Samsung, GloFo, but Covid-19 impact to come
TSMC takes market from Samsung, GloFo, but Covid-19 impact to come
Markets & Technologies

ST agrees to halve French production due to Covid-19
ST agrees to halve French production due to Covid-19
Israel's Quantum Machines raises $17.5 million
Israel's Quantum Machines raises $17.5 million
China grew share of fabless chip market in 2019
China grew share of fabless chip market in 2019
Startup gets backers for ultrasound interface
Startup gets backers for ultrasound interface

Products

Sensor ready LED drivers comply with new D4i standard
Sensor ready LED drivers comply with new D4i standard
Vision software supports point clouds from 3D color camera
Vision software supports point clouds from 3D color camera
Researchers shrink terahertz accelerator for electron beams
Researchers shrink terahertz accelerator for electron beams
150MHz battery-powered portable oscilloscopes at Saelig
150MHz battery-powered portable oscilloscopes at Saelig

Technical Papers


Test of Complex Autonomous Vehicle Designs
Test of Complex Autonomous Vehicle Designs
The Economist IoT Business index 2020
The Economist IoT Business index 2020
 

