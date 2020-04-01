This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
SEMI joins lobbying to label semiconductors 'essential'
SIA calls for chip industry to be classed as 'essential'
ADI prioritizes healthcare customers, in fight against Covid-19
Covid-19 hits ASML's first quarter three ways
Samsung applies EUV to DRAMs at 10nm, 14nm
Renesas fabs in China back to normal operation
Nokia acquires US silicon photonics startup
If only you had been tracked
Ultrasonic sensors combine long range with short blind range
Carbon nanotube ethylene sensor could help reduce food waste
Arm TechCon - 8th-10th Oct 2020 - San Jose
electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
Leverage TI's online toolbox to tackle thermals before touching a soldering iron
Intel fail foreseen: ARM reportedly wins Mac computer processor design-ins
TrendForce revises view of Covid-19's impact on end-markets
SK Hynix buys MagnaChip foundry business, Fab 4
US reconsiders restricting China's chip supply
Infineon is moving the growing microphone market
Biological sensing transistor made available for Covid-19 testing
Sony closing down in Europe, US as it re-opens in China
Samsung, ST grow market share in strong image sensor market
EMI test receiver integrates fast time domain scan as standard
USB Type-C linear Mux/DeMux redriver integrates USB-C detector
Digital manometer is highly accurate and stable
Flexible camera concept for line scan, matrix and 3D cameras
Selecting an Approach to Build Flexible, Cost-Effective ECU Production Test Systems
Global Stakeholder Primer: The Semiconductor Industry & COVID-19
