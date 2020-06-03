This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

China's SemiDrive launches automotive cockpit chipset
.China's SemiDrive launches automotive cockpit chipset
Royole improves flexible display, partners with ZTE
.Royole improves flexible display, partners with ZTE
World's first 7nm chip process for automotive
.World's first 7nm chip process for automotive
Technologies to watch

Backscatter wireless startup promises IP core by year end
.Backscatter wireless startup promises IP core by year end
Belgian-Chinese MRAM equipment startup raises series B
.Belgian-Chinese MRAM equipment startup raises series B
eBook explores energy storage solutions
.eBook explores energy storage solutions

Smart2Zero

COVID-19 pandemic hits IoT market - report
.COVID-19 pandemic hits IoT market - report
UWB chips on verge of success - report
.UWB chips on verge of success - report

News from eenewsanalog

Chiplet-savvy TSMC to build $10 billion assembly and test plant
.Chiplet-savvy TSMC to build $10 billion assembly and test plant
FDSOI is good for quantum computing control, say Leti, ST
.FDSOI is good for quantum computing control, say Leti, ST
US semiconductor industry seeks $37 billion government boost
.US semiconductor industry seeks $37 billion government boost
Still little Covid-19 impact as April chip market stayed strong . . . except in Europe
.Still little Covid-19 impact as April chip market stayed strong . . . except in Europe
.

Markets & Technologies

Texas Instruments stays on top of analog chip ranking
.Texas Instruments stays on top of analog chip ranking
ST MEMS mirrors aid lidar vendor LeddarTech
.ST MEMS mirrors aid lidar vendor LeddarTech
Sony, Kioxia pursue ferroelectric non-volatile memory
.Sony, Kioxia pursue ferroelectric non-volatile memory
European research takes lead in pushing transistor design
.European research takes lead in pushing transistor design

Products

IEEE 802.11ax/Wi-Fi 6 IP for low-power applications
.IEEE 802.11ax/Wi-Fi 6 IP for low-power applications
Sequential mode speeds read of serial flash
.Sequential mode speeds read of serial flash
6-DOF XYZ-axis MEMs sensor has self-test function
.6-DOF XYZ-axis MEMs sensor has self-test function
CMOS-like InGaAs image sensor captures both visible and SWIR light
.CMOS-like InGaAs image sensor captures both visible and SWIR light
Reusable wearable sensor monitors Covid-19
.Reusable wearable sensor monitors Covid-19

