Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS & Sensors
July 08, 2020
 
 

Top News

ARM to refocus on chip IP, let go IoT businesses
Hong Kong changes set to disrupt semiconductor supply chain
State backing helps SMIC stage $6.5 billion fund raiser
sponsored news

Technologies to watch

Amorphous boron-nitride could be next IC insulator
Industry split over H.266 VVC video codec licensing
China's AI player Cambricon sets IPO price
Smart2Zero

Civil drone adoption accelerates in wake of COVID-19
Google buys AR smart glasses startup in 'ambient computing' push
Events

SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power Resource

TI Power Management Lab Kit
Top news from eenewsanalog

Free chips courtesy of Google, SkyWater, eFabless
Qualcomm adopts Soitec POI wafers for SAW filters
SiFive creates global network of RISC-V startups
Reports: TSMC lost market share 2Q20
Markets & Technologies

European chip market falls as the rest of the world holds firm
Dipesh Patel takes over as CTO of ARM
SIA report assesses US, regional semiconductor industries
Products & Services

Startup launches piezoMEMS speaker for TWS earphones
HiSilicon, Nowi improve energy-autonomous NB-IoT platform
Op amp avoids oscillation due to load capacitances
Technical Papers


4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology
2020: State of the US semiconductor industry
