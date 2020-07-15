This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
UK bans Huawei 5G equipment, delays removal from networks
Tesla hires, Daimler fires on a large scale
On-skin electronics uses pencil and paper
Planning your next generation 5G IoT applications? Join Quectel’s live webinar, 5G has arrived: Advanced 5G use cases at 15.00 (CET) 30th July 2020, to discover the latest 5G insights.
 
Polymer robot is activated by light and magnetism
Allos sells high-power, RF GaN-on-Si business
Work starts on satellite to clear space debris
Bluetooth LE module for IoT, wearables claims 'world's smallest'
Power-over-Ethernet IoT sensors target smart buildings
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
CEO interview: Wally Rhines on startups, AI and China
Will China block Analog Devices' growth aspirations?
Analog Devices to pay $21 billion to take over Maxim
ARM to refocus on chip IP, let go IoT businesses
Sales boom in June for TSMC
ST, Fingerprint Cards to develop biometric payment
Infineon showcases sensor developments in virtual tradefair booth
BeSang claims enhanced 3D DRAM saves space
Terahertz TDR signals detect complex package faults
Solving the challenges of eMobility with Quectel’s dual band, multi-constellation GNSS modules
Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
Three mega-trends for a post-Covid world, and how they affect users of memory technology
Overcoming Product Lifecycle Challenges: From development to sustainment, the 5 P’s every plan should include
