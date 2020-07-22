This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS & Sensors
July 22, 2020
 
 

Top News

Could Samsung's struggles with 5nm yield hit Qualcomm?
.Could Samsung's struggles with 5nm yield hit Qualcomm?
TSMC overtakes Samsung as world's largest chip company
.TSMC overtakes Samsung as world's largest chip company
Graphcore launches 7nm AI processor
.Graphcore launches 7nm AI processor

Technologies to watch

Building a 1.2Gpixel telescope
.Building a 1.2Gpixel telescope
Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images
.Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images
Proximity sensors for social distancing
.Proximity sensors for social distancing

Smart2Zero

Inkblot tests get AI makeover
.Inkblot tests get AI makeover
Google AI tool decodes ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs
.Google AI tool decodes ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs
Stanford AI Lab spinout aims to 'make AI practical'
.Stanford AI Lab spinout aims to 'make AI practical'

Events

Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
.Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

Power Resource

Featured conference: APEC
.Featured conference: APEC
 
 
sponsored news

Planning your next generation 5G IoT applications? Join Quectel’s live webinar, 5G has arrived: Advanced 5G use cases at 15.00 (CET) 30th July 2020, to discover the latest 5G insights.
 
REGISTER NOW ►

News from eenewsanalog

ARM, Applied send more money to Spin Memory
.ARM, Applied send more money to Spin Memory
AMS wants to be an $11 billion company
.AMS wants to be an $11 billion company
Now Japan wants a domestic TSMC fab
.Now Japan wants a domestic TSMC fab
ST boosts MCU offering with BeSpoon, Riot Micro buys
.ST boosts MCU offering with BeSpoon, Riot Micro buys
.

Markets & Technologies

Broadcom, Bosch tied at top of 2019 MEMS vendor ranking
.Broadcom, Bosch tied at top of 2019 MEMS vendor ranking
Chiplet manufacturing gains interface bus upgrade, PHY generator
.Chiplet manufacturing gains interface bus upgrade, PHY generator
MEMS market decline in 2020 includes options for long-term growth
.MEMS market decline in 2020 includes options for long-term growth
Israeli smart image sensor startup raises funds
.Israeli smart image sensor startup raises funds

Products & Services

MEMS design tool upgrades to CoventorMP 1.3
.MEMS design tool upgrades to CoventorMP 1.3
Infineon reduces size of Xensiv magnetic sensor
.Infineon reduces size of Xensiv magnetic sensor
Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images
.Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images
Keysight 5G RF tool runs from chips to systems
.Keysight 5G RF tool runs from chips to systems

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
.Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
.Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
.4 reasons the right controller is vital in AGV manufacturing
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement