This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS & Sensors
July 29, 2020
 
 

Top News

NXP sees automotive slump, industrial sales up
.NXP sees automotive slump, industrial sales up
Promotion for Kelleher in Intel technology shake up
.Promotion for Kelleher in Intel technology shake up
Edge AI training on microcontrollers boosts IoT predictive maintenance
.Edge AI training on microcontrollers boosts IoT predictive maintenance
sponsored news

DL Zero Insertion Force Connectors
Multiple-wire power and signal connectors that can be mated and unmated in less than two seconds with up to 360 contacts

Technologies to watch

Europe leads on post-quantum encryption technology
.Europe leads on post-quantum encryption technology
On-chip light field detection promises petahertz electronics
.On-chip light field detection promises petahertz electronics
Two team for satellite IoT asset tracking
.Two team for satellite IoT asset tracking

Smart2Zero

Weather forecast through mobile radio propagation conditions
.Weather forecast through mobile radio propagation conditions
Evolving machine learning algorithms from scratch
.Evolving machine learning algorithms from scratch

Events

Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
.Quectel 5G Webinar July 30
SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
.SIDO – 3rd to 4th of Sept 2020 - Lyon
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

Power Resources

Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
.Demystifying Input Supply Current in DC/DC Regulators: From Shutdown to Full Load
 
 
sponsored news

Accelerate Signal and Power Integrity Testing
Uncover high-speed digital design issues early and save valuable test time. Try complimentary signal and power integrity software today.
Download Software Trials ►

Top news from eenewsanalog

ARM: Cadence could be right home for Apple reject
.ARM: Cadence could be right home for Apple reject
CEO interview: The joy of RFSOI with MixComm's Mike Noonen
.CEO interview: The joy of RFSOI with MixComm's Mike Noonen
Opinion: Intel is on the path to chip manufacturing exit
.Opinion: Intel is on the path to chip manufacturing exit
TI sees Covid-19 bounce back
.TI sees Covid-19 bounce back
ST sees Q3 recovery
.ST sees Q3 recovery
.

Markets & Technologies

Intel goes foundry for 7nm due to yield issues
.Intel goes foundry for 7nm due to yield issues
Apple supplier denies human rights abuses, calls for listing reversal
.Apple supplier denies human rights abuses, calls for listing reversal
Researchers improve FTJ non-volatile memory
.Researchers improve FTJ non-volatile memory
Graphene, quantum dots behind wide-spectrum sensors
.Graphene, quantum dots behind wide-spectrum sensors

Products & Services

Adaptive MEMS microphone stays asleep longer to save power
.Adaptive MEMS microphone stays asleep longer to save power
Samtec, SnapEDA team on connector models
.Samtec, SnapEDA team on connector models
TCXO excels through wide temperature range
.TCXO excels through wide temperature range
Harting aims rectangular connector at industrial Ethernet
.Harting aims rectangular connector at industrial Ethernet

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
.Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
.Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
.Why GNSS for eMobility must balance precision, price, power and packaging
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement