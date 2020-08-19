This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Partnership to deploy first 5G narrowband-IoT over satellite
Nokia phone designer raises $230m for 5G
Engineering at the frontline of health
Technologies to watch

Optical processor speeds compute for next-gen AI
Slovenia's 5G upgrade takes just one week
'One metre of Pi' smart farm challenge starts
Smart2Zero

Mobile 3D reality capture platform uses Velodyne lidar sensors
Error-correcting 'cat qubit' advances practical quantum computing
Brain-computer interface development kit uses 'dry' EEG
Events

electronica 2020 - 10th-13th Nov 2020 - Munich
European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Power resource

Display University Training Series
News from eenewsanalog

CEO interview: Building a graphene industry, one layer at a time
Selector transistor promises broad impact across memory types
IBM's 7nm Power10 processor made by Samsung
Markets & Technologies

SiFive design unit partners with ARM, others
US government reinforces Huawei chip embargo
5G MEMS antenna startup raises £2.3m
Products & Services

AI boards in module and PCIe formats
Dialog's makes customizable PMICs for Renesas
First CoaXPress 2.0 interface chip for imaging
Die attach adhesive boosts placement precision
Technical Papers


Thermal Management in High Performance RF and Microwave PCBs
Choosing Inductors for Energy Efficient Power Applications
Designing Microwave PCBs for Successful Manufacture – Getting it Right the First Time
