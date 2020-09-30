This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS & Sensors
September 30, 2020
 
 

Top News

NXP opens Gallium Nitride Fab in Arizona
.NXP opens Gallium Nitride Fab in Arizona
Globalfoundries ready for US government co-investment
.Globalfoundries ready for US government co-investment
[Alt-Text]
Server processor startup raises $240 million
.Server processor startup raises $240 million
sponsored news

ECH450 450W Open Frame & Enclosed Power Supplies provide up to 450W force cooled and 250W convection cooled. Application areas are Medical and ITE.

Technologies to watch

I3C chips qualified for data centre designs
.I3C chips qualified for data centre designs
Transformer factory expands to high voltage production
.Transformer factory expands to high voltage production
Reconfigurable mask enables lensless medical imaging
.Reconfigurable mask enables lensless medical imaging

Smart2Zero

UV lamp kills coronavirus but is safe for humans
.UV lamp kills coronavirus but is safe for humans
Quantum system detects ultra-faint communications signals
.Quantum system detects ultra-faint communications signals
Self-erasing chips could aid security, anti-counterfeiting
.Self-erasing chips could aid security, anti-counterfeiting

Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
.European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht

Power Resource

Thermal design concerns for buck converters in high-power automotive applications
.Thermal design concerns for buck converters in high-power automotive applications
 
 

Top news from eenewsanalog

China likely to block Nvidia-ARM deal, says ex-Lenovo exec
.China likely to block Nvidia-ARM deal, says ex-Lenovo exec
US hits SMIC with embargo, as expected
.US hits SMIC with embargo, as expected
Globalfoundries extends 22nm FDSOI; next node will wait
.Globalfoundries extends 22nm FDSOI; next node will wait
Fraunhofer ISE spins off sustainable solar cell company
.Fraunhofer ISE spins off sustainable solar cell company
[Alt-Text]
.

Markets & Technology

Analog IP ported to GloFo's 12nm FinFET process
.Analog IP ported to GloFo's 12nm FinFET process
Akida spiking processor works, production mask set needed
.Akida spiking processor works, production mask set needed
China's SemiDrive raises series A for automotive chips
.China's SemiDrive raises series A for automotive chips
High volume maskless litho targets MEMS and substrates
.High volume maskless litho targets MEMS and substrates

Products & Services

Energy harvesting RFID temperature sensor battles Covid-19
.Energy harvesting RFID temperature sensor battles Covid-19
First 16-lane protocol analysis system for PCIe 5.0
.First 16-lane protocol analysis system for PCIe 5.0
First medical image sensor to combine RGB and IR slashes size and power
.First medical image sensor to combine RGB and IR slashes size and power

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
.Broadband chokes for Bias Tee applications: How to successfully apply a DC bias onto an RF line
How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
.How Infineon controls and assures the reliability of SiC based power semiconductors
AI chips: What they are and why they matter
.AI chips: What they are and why they matter
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement