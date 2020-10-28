This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

AMD values Xilinx at $35 billion in take-over bid
European processor startup joins CXL consortium
Qualcomm uses 6GHz home mesh network backhaul
Technologies to watch

Micron teams for first cloud-connected secure eSIM for the IoT
Thin substrate enables world's smallest Bluetooth module
Fisker choses Munich for European EV HQ
Smarte2Zero

Virucidal face mask uses heat to kill coronavirus
Machine learning deciphers lost languages
First satellite with AI on board uses Intel chip
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal chain resource

ANALOG ENGINEER’S POCKET REFERENCE
Top news from eenewsanalog

IMEC developing five-minute Covid test
Xiaomi helps image sensor startup raise $225 million
Intel teams with Leti to advance 3D packaging
Startup's UV-LED technology set to disinfect Covid-19
Markets & Technologies

EDA company claims world's fastest 64bit RISC-V core
Report: Samsung gets license to supply Huawei with displays
ST reports strong quarter on automotive rebound, Apple boost to come
Sensors printed directly to skin with no heat
Products & Services

CMOS sensors offer 12-bit image quality at high frame rate
Highly integrated radiation-hardened motor controller
Edge cloud boost for Raspberry Pi 4
Verification review service speeds up chip designs
MIPI switch measures 1.7 x 2.4mm
Technical Papers


How new secure Flash devices promise comprehensive security for IoT devices’ code and data
Critical Techniques for High-Speed A/D Converters in Real-Time Systems
The morals of algorithms: a contribution to the ethics of AI systems
