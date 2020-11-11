This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
November 11, 2020
 
 

Top News

Infineon CEO calls for a European digitisation strategy
ST joins Qualcomm’s ecosystem for 5G wearables
Tech war is on despite US election
Foundries see annual sales growth abate in October
Technologies to watch

UK inks compound semiconductor MoU with Taiwan
First Fortran compiler for Apple's ARM-based Macs
TÜV SÜD launches Technical Advisory Service for UK approvals
Samsung uses Xilinx FPGA for first adaptable computational storage drives
Smart2Zero

Microscopic 3D printed Millenium Falcon is 100 microns long
'Electronic skin' promises recyclable alternative to wearables
Quantum properties of light used to transmit information
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal Source

ANALOG ENGINEER’S CIRCUIT COOKBOOKS
News from eeneanalog

IMEC, ferroelectrics prominent in virtual IEDM program
Used semiconductor equipment broker comes to Europe
TSMC approves $3.5 billion spending for Arizona fab
Micron ships 176-layer 3D-NAND flash
Markets & Technologies

Double-gated transistor enhances analog performance
South Koreans turn against 5G over poor performance
Graphcore reportedly closing on another $200 million
Sales of opto, sensors, discretes stabilize amid Covid crisis
Products & Services

Silicon photomultiplier enables industrial lidar
Event-driven AI camera now shipping
9GHz squeezed light detector boosts quantum photonics
MEMS sensor aims at aerosol detection
Technical Papers


SiPMs in Direct ToF Ranging Applications
Micron transitions to next-generation 3D NAND replacement-gate technology
How to store a torrent of personal user data at lower cost but high secure and high density
A Complete Bluetooth(R) Low Energy Mesh Networking Solution
