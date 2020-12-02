This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Dialog in satellite network for smartphones
Wales launches foundry for quantum photonic components
[Alt-Text]
Top articles in November on eeNews Europe
sponsored news

Miniature Transformers & Inductors
Pico Electronics offers low profile (from 4.6 mm height) Audio Transformers, Pulse Transformers, DC-DC Converter Transformers and MultiPlex Data Bus Transformers. Power & EMI Inductors. Surface Mount/Thru-Hole.

Technologies to watch

Embedded AI startup launches classification libraries, signs Bosch
Software test tool boosts IoT development
Helical antenna deployed for satellite IoT network
Smart2Zero

Unique physics effect promises enhanced quantum sensors
10 'coolest' AI chip startups of 2020 - CRN
Brain computer interface designed for VR headsets
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal resource

DIGITAL FILTER TYPES IN DELTA-SIGMA ADCS
News from eenewsanalog

China renews EDA effort with startup trio
Samsung set to make Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888
Unions call for French government to intervene in ST pay dispute
WSTS raises chip market forecast for 20/21
Markets & Technologies

World's smallest memory created by Texas researchers
Increased thermoelectric efficiency raises energy harvest prospects
Google, AMD tipped as early adopters of TSMC chiplet manufacturing
Applied set to replace ASML as top chip manufacturing equipment vendor
Products & Services

Alias-free 24bit ADC aids ease of use
14bit ADC at 1MSPS is radiation hard
VCSEL module boosts spatial recognition and ranging by 30 percent
Webinar

Webinar Introducing Kona, the New 60A high reliability connector from Harwin
Technical Papers


Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
Quartz RFSoC Rugged Small Form Factor Enclosure Ideal for Harsh Environments
The five most common RTOS development bugs
Forward or Flyback? Which is Better?
