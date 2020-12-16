This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS & Sensors
December 16, 2020
 
 

Top News

imec shows capacitor-free DRAM
.imec shows capacitor-free DRAM
Würth, Wirepas team for IoT wireless mesh network modules
.Würth, Wirepas team for IoT wireless mesh network modules
[Alt-Text]
Israeli startup raises $116m for Tbit cloud networking
.Israeli startup raises $116m for Tbit cloud networking
sponsored news

SMA-A MELF Resistors
AEC-Q200-compliant metal film precision MELF resistors with an SMD enabled structure, tight tolerance down to ±0.1% and TCR down to ±10PPM/°C

Technologies to watch

First nanowire microLED displays on 300mm wafers
.First nanowire microLED displays on 300mm wafers
Semtech, Amazon team on managed LoRaWAN IoT cloud service
.Semtech, Amazon team on managed LoRaWAN IoT cloud service
Plugin places CAD models direct from the cloud
.Plugin places CAD models direct from the cloud

Smart2Zero

Zoox unveils autonomous, purpose-built robotaxi
.Zoox unveils autonomous, purpose-built robotaxi
Hyundai Motor to acquire mobile robot maker Boston Dynamics
.Hyundai Motor to acquire mobile robot maker Boston Dynamics

Signal resource

DIGITAL FILTER TYPES IN DELTA-SIGMA ADCS
.DIGITAL FILTER TYPES IN DELTA-SIGMA ADCS
 

Top news from eenewsanalog

1GHz RISC-V processor consumes 10mW
.1GHz RISC-V processor consumes 10mW
CEO interview: Silicon Valley is still the place where the magic happens
.CEO interview: Silicon Valley is still the place where the magic happens
Lossmaking Indie Semi to go public in $1.4 billion deal
.Lossmaking Indie Semi to go public in $1.4 billion deal
Report: Samsung raising image sensor output to compete with Sony
.Report: Samsung raising image sensor output to compete with Sony
.

Markets & Technologies

European startup pioneers curved image sensors
.European startup pioneers curved image sensors
Kioxia announces another 3D-NAND wafer fab
.Kioxia announces another 3D-NAND wafer fab
Taiwan's foundries maintain strong sales in November
.Taiwan's foundries maintain strong sales in November
QuantalRF secures funding for disruptive RF front-end ICs
.QuantalRF secures funding for disruptive RF front-end ICs

Products & Services

AMS spin-off creates multi hot-plate air quality sensor
.AMS spin-off creates multi hot-plate air quality sensor
BeSang launches non-volatile DRAM
.BeSang launches non-volatile DRAM
1.75mm terminal pins for robust power
.1.75mm terminal pins for robust power
500W DC-DC converter in 1/16th brick footprint
.500W DC-DC converter in 1/16th brick footprint

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

.Using 650V silicon carbide in switched power converters
Communications in the 6G era
.Communications in the 6G era
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
.A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement