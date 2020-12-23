This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

Top deals in 2020
Record mmWave wireless link for Industry 4.0
Autonomous cargo e-bike follows its rider
Technologies to watch

Gold-covered graphene opens up 6G terahertz radio
NASA looks to BrainChip's spiking neural network chip for space
World goes mad for the Apple car again
Smart2Zero

High-fidelity, sustained quantum teleportation demonstrated
Machine learning aids search for 'superhard' materials
Graphite thermal interface material for power modules
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Utrecht
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal Resource

How to simulate complex analog power and signal-chain circuits with PSpice for TI
Top news from eenewsanalog

Volkswagen faces massive chip shortages
3nm GAA process, compute-in-memory among highlights of ISSCC 2021
Qualcomm becomes top fabless chip company
SMIC doesn't know whether co-CEO will resign
Markets & Technologies

MEMS startup ramps microphone production with Tower
Swiss startup raises funds for edge AI processor
IMEC creates 50nm finFET biological sensor
Products & Services

Signify, Honeywell team on lighting and UV-C disinfection
FinFET sensor aims to detect single DNA molecule
Technical Papers


Software Defined Radio Handbook
Communications in the 6G era
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
