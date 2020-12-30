This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

The Netherlands creates €30m hyperloop project
Manufacturing the future in Europe
IBM buys Finnish hybrid cloud firm
Technologies to watch

$222m round values Graphcore at over $2.7bn
Deal brings Wave and MIPS back
Quantum dot boost for quantum computing
Smart2Zero

Smart home radon detector offers real-time monitoring
Nanosensors turn plants into self-powered arsenic detectors
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Signal resource

How to simulate complex analog power and signal-chain circuits with PSpice for TI
Top news from eenewsanalog

TSMC hiring for Arizona wafer fab
Report: Europe claims US using Chinese sanctions unfairly
Superconducting processor is highly energy efficient
Foundry market jumps 24 percent in 2020
The year in review

Peter's picks of 2020
CEO interviews of 2020
Top 20 news articles on eeNews Analog in 2020
Products & Services

Bosch pushes PCR Covid-19 test time under 30 minutes
Scheme gives LEO satellites positioning service
Long distance detection of copper cable thefts
Technical Papers


Software Defined Radio Handbook
Communications in the 6G era
Industry 4.0: How to improve Quality with Sensors, IoT and Data Analysis
A technology for all. Why LTE Cat-1 technology is transforming cellular connectivity.
