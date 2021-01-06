This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

DARPA adds CEVA to its Toolbox
Wireless module cuts IoT design time
Benetel updates 5G radio unit for OpenRAN
sponsored news

TDK’s new downsized MLCCs offer high capacitance of 22µF/2012 (2.0 x 1.25 x 1.25 mm) and 47µF/3216 (3.2 x 1.6 x 1.6mm), which are AEC-Q200 compliant and ideal for the smoothing and decoupling of power lines for ECUs in automotive applications, including ADAS.

Technologies to watch

720p OLED microdisplay ships
Strain turns diamond in to a semiconductor
Fastest OpenVPX chassis has custom connectors
8K TV boost with revised certification
Smart2Zero

Tire sensor data portal monitors tread wear in real time
Graphene energy harvesting chips closer to availability
Events

European Microwave Week - 10-15th January 2021 - Virtual Event
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
Power resource

11 ways to protect your power path
News from eenewsanalog

Report: TSMC, Japan to share cost of Tokyo chip facility
Dialog selects Germany as home EU state post-Brexit
Teledyne buys FLIR in $8bn deal
OxfordPV gets German funds for record-breaking solar cells
Markets & Technologies

Europe's chip market missed out on annual growth in November
Analog, MEMS and Sensor startups to follow in 2021
Peter's picks of 2020
Products & Services

Backscatter Wi-Fi transceiver core aims for GloFo 180nm
Driver monitor ASIC includes neural processor, DRAM
Dual core Xtensa chip for the AIoT
Technical Papers


Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
Software Defined Radio Handbook
Communications in the 6G era
