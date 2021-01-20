This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring Analog, MEMS & Sensors
January 20, 2021
 
 

Top News

ARM China boss makes $180 million on single deal
.ARM China boss makes $180 million on single deal
HiPEAC calls for ‘next Web’ moonshot programme and European computing institute
.HiPEAC calls for ‘next Web’ moonshot programme and European computing institute
China helps Leman bring V-sensor to market
.China helps Leman bring V-sensor to market
sponsored news

TDK’s new downsized MLCCs offer high capacitance of 22µF/2012 (2.0 x 1.25 x 1.25 mm) and 47µF/3216 (3.2 x 1.6 x 1.6mm), which are AEC-Q200 compliant and ideal for the smoothing and decoupling of power lines for ECUs in automotive applications, including ADAS.

Technologies to watch

StoreDot pivots to electric vehicles
.StoreDot pivots to electric vehicles
Tiny 3D printed Statue of Liberty is just 1.8mm high
.Tiny 3D printed Statue of Liberty is just 1.8mm high
Laser system creates grease-repellent metal surfaces
.Laser system creates grease-repellent metal surfaces
NI, Konrad team for autonomous vehicle test
.NI, Konrad team for autonomous vehicle test

Smart2Zero

Mega-AI 'illusion' chip promises smarter mobile devices
.Mega-AI 'illusion' chip promises smarter mobile devices
Leading photonics manufacturers agree to combine
.Leading photonics manufacturers agree to combine
CES 2021 was largest digital tech event
.CES 2021 was largest digital tech event

Power Resource

ISO 26262: What does it mean for battery management?
.ISO 26262: What does it mean for battery management?
 

Top news from eenewsanalog

China applies pressure to close foundry acquisition deal
.China applies pressure to close foundry acquisition deal
Report: Fab-lite Intel outsourcing starts with Core i3
.Report: Fab-lite Intel outsourcing starts with Core i3
US fab part of TSMC capex surge to $28 billion
.US fab part of TSMC capex surge to $28 billion
.

Markets & Technologies

China GPU-to-AI startup lands $50 million funding
.China GPU-to-AI startup lands $50 million funding
Chip market's rise in 2020 overturns Gartner's forecast
.Chip market's rise in 2020 overturns Gartner's forecast
Mergers of chip companies set a record in 2020
.Mergers of chip companies set a record in 2020
Image sensor firm preps $200 million Shanghai IPO
.Image sensor firm preps $200 million Shanghai IPO

Products & Services

OKdo distributes Google's machine learning SBC family
.OKdo distributes Google's machine learning SBC family
Tri-band chip for Wi-Fi 6E opens up spectrum
.Tri-band chip for Wi-Fi 6E opens up spectrum
Mobile phone image sensor hits 108Mpixels
.Mobile phone image sensor hits 108Mpixels
Syntiant processor ups neural performance 25x
.Syntiant processor ups neural performance 25x

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
.Implementing an 8-Channel Analog Max/Min Voltage Monitor
Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
.Proper PoE-PD Rectifier Bridge Circuits design.
A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
. A process independent power-optimised register file memory architecture
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement