This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Daily Newsletter
Featuring news from eenewsanalog
February 10, 2021
 
 

Top News

Nexperia to boost European chip capacity
.Nexperia to boost European chip capacity
Huawei hurting in top ten chip buyer ranking of 2020
.Huawei hurting in top ten chip buyer ranking of 2020
Europe set to examine Nvidia-ARM deal
.Europe set to examine Nvidia-ARM deal
UK government helps NWF develop GaN foundry process
.UK government helps NWF develop GaN foundry process
sponsored news

Vitramon VJ HIFREQ HT Design Kits
Common sizes and capacitance values of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors for high-temperature (up to 200°C), high-frequency applications.

Technologies to watch

Reconfigurable metamaterial surfaces for 6G networks
.Reconfigurable metamaterial surfaces for 6G networks
Quantum computing startup attracts EDA pioneer as chair
.Quantum computing startup attracts EDA pioneer as chair
Ceres Holographics partners with polymer film firm
.Ceres Holographics partners with polymer film firm

Smart2Zero

Quantum spectrum analyzer detects full RF spectrum
.Quantum spectrum analyzer detects full RF spectrum
IBM unveils roadmap to open quantum software ecosystem
.IBM unveils roadmap to open quantum software ecosystem
Rechargeable battery for IoT energy harvesting
.Rechargeable battery for IoT energy harvesting

Events

Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
.Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
.Embedded World, March 1-5 2021

Signal resource

DIGITAL FILTER TYPES IN DELTA-SIGMA ADCS
.DIGITAL FILTER TYPES IN DELTA-SIGMA ADCS
 

News from eenewsanalog

Germany ready to help Europe invest 'billions' in chip manufacturing
.Germany ready to help Europe invest 'billions' in chip manufacturing
European 2nm project includes no chip companies
.European 2nm project includes no chip companies
Opinion: Strategy, tactics of European chipmaking are being confused
.Opinion: Strategy, tactics of European chipmaking are being confused
Report: TSMC plans Japan R&D center ahead of packaging facility
.Report: TSMC plans Japan R&D center ahead of packaging facility
.

Markets & Technologies

Renesas acquires Dialog Semiconductor for mixed-signal expertise
.Renesas acquires Dialog Semiconductor for mixed-signal expertise
IMEC demonstrates high-NA EUV interference lithography
.IMEC demonstrates high-NA EUV interference lithography
Hamburg, Manchester included in Nexperia manufacturing expansion
.Hamburg, Manchester included in Nexperia manufacturing expansion
Startup makes lenses using chipmaking techniques
.Startup makes lenses using chipmaking techniques

Products & Services

Free analog layout preview software from Pulsic
.Free analog layout preview software from Pulsic
Key Foundry offers enhanced automotive BCD process
.Key Foundry offers enhanced automotive BCD process
Qualcomm releases 10Gbps 5G modem for mobile, IoT
.Qualcomm releases 10Gbps 5G modem for mobile, IoT
Dev board for insect-like visual AI
.Dev board for insect-like visual AI

Technical Papers


By clicking on the white paper links hereunder, you accept our general conditions

HiPEAC Vision 2021
.HiPEAC Vision 2021
WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
.WLAN IEEE 802.11ax fundamental signaling settings
IEEE 802.11ax technology introduction
.IEEE 802.11ax technology introduction
 

European Business Press, publishers of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe or eeNews Embedded, and Electronique Composants & Instrumentation respect your time and privacy.

Manage your free subscription : click here

European Business Press - Chaussée de Louvain 533 - 1380 Lasne, Belgium

This is not an unsolicited message. It is part of eeNews Europe, Microwave Engineering Europe, eeNews Embedded, Electronique Composants & Instrumentation information program designed to keep its subscribers up-to-date with products, services and events related to their areas of professional interest. European Business Press Privacy Statement