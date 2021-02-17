This newsletter is not displaying properly? View the online version here.
Top News

UK developers are the highest paid in Europe
TSMC starts 2021 with strong sales growth
Paul Jacobs joins Sanjay Jha investing in UWB pioneer
BritishVolt gigafactory founder tries again in Italy
Technologies to watch

Panthropics signs global NFC distribution deal
Project to build commercial photonic quantum computer demonstrator
Guidelines for using blockchain in sensor networks
Smart2Zero

Ultra-low-power 64-bit RISC-V core
Connected cars vulnerable to cyber attacks, says study
ML approach looks to repurpose existing drugs against Covid-19
Events

Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
Power Resource

TI Power Management Lab Kit
<p><strong><span style="font-size:10px;">Deploying RFSoC White Paper</span> </strong><span style="font-size:10px;">This paper provides a look at how RFSoC compares to the current trends in A/D and D/A converters and the strategies for getting the most performance out of this new family of FPGAs.</span></p>
Deploying RFSoC White Paper This paper provides a look at how RFSoC compares to the current trends in A/D and D/A converters and the strategies for getting the most performance out of this new family of FPGAs.

<p><span style="font-size:10px;"><strong>8-Channel A/D &amp; D/A QuartzXM </strong>Model 6003 measures only 2.5 x 4 in. and provides full sub-6 GHz direct-RF I/O support with more decimation and interpolation. It is ideal for 5G and LTE wireless, SIGINT, EW, communications and radar</span></p>
8-Channel A/D & D/A QuartzXM Model 6003 measures only 2.5 x 4 in. and provides full sub-6 GHz direct-RF I/O support with more decimation and interpolation. It is ideal for 5G and LTE wireless, SIGINT, EW, communications and radar

<p><span style="font-size:10px;"><strong>RFSoC OpenVPX Solutions </strong>Available in 3U VPX and SOSA aligned 3U VPX, the Model 5953 samples data using 5 GS/sec 14-bit ADCs and eight 10 GS/sec 14-bit DACs, supporting analog signals up to 6 GHz.</span></p>
RFSoC OpenVPX Solutions Available in 3U VPX and SOSA aligned 3U VPX, the Model 5953 samples data using 5 GS/sec 14-bit ADCs and eight 10 GS/sec 14-bit DACs, supporting analog signals up to 6 GHz.

News from eenewsanalog

TSMC has no "concrete" plans to make chips in Europe
DoD extends partnership with Globalfoundries on secure chips
Boom time coming for PCM, MRAM, ReRAM non-volatile memory markets
Google, Microsoft, Qualcomm object to Nvidia-ARM deal
Markets & Technologies

Sondrel seeks engineers as it starts 5nm designs
Bitsensing, Infineon team up for in-cabin sensor
ActLight offers dynamic SPAD for lidar
Sensirion buys gas analysis startup
Products & Services

Phase-detecting 50Mpixel sensor supports autofocus
Pulsonix releases enhanced PCB design software
Technical Papers


Paralleling power MOSFETs in high current applications
NexGen vertical GaN power devices
Discovering Deadlocks in Memory Controller IP
