Top News

In memory of Julien Happich
SiPearl teams for 6nm HPC chip
Automotive sector helps AI chip startup raise $50 million
Covid-19 highlights cybersecurity vulnerabilities
sponsored news

Vitramon VJ HIFREQ HT Design Kits
Common sizes and capacitance values of surface-mount multilayer ceramic chip capacitors for high-temperature (up to 200°C), high-frequency applications.

Technologies to watch

Flex FPGA ported to GloFo's FDSOI process
Cambridge GaN raises $9.5 million Series A
Microchip to open new development centre in Ireland
Imagination GPU for BeagleV RISC-V single board computer
Smart2Zero

'Invisible headphone' device beams sound directly to user's ears
Satellite imaging constellation to focus on agriculture
ML to bring material intelligence to additive manufacturing
Events

Mobile World Congress 2021 Barcelona
Embedded World, March 1-5 2021
SENSOR+TEST 2021 digital 4th - 6th May
Power Resource

Top 5 trends driving change in power management
News from eeNewsAnalog

Reports: Samsung, TSMC chip production at risk amid water shortages
Qualcomm, Tesla, Renesas hit by Samsung's Texan winter
Opinion: Time for Europe to wake from a 30-year slumber
Reports: Europe wants Samsung and TSMC to enter fab project
Markets & Technologies

Silicon Labs mulls sale of analog business
China's purchase of logic, MPU increased in 2020
Xiaomi, Oppo invest in Chinese chip startup
Kioxia, Western Digital develop 162-layer 3D-NAND
Products and Services

Samsung 50 megapixel image sensor has 1.4-micron pixels
Rad-hard logic family launched, with harder to follow
AccelerComm develops PUSCH decoder IP for 5G
Technical Papers


Decadal plan for semiconductors
Meeting Embedded Design Challenges with Mixed Signal Oscilloscopes
Multiphase buck converter with TLVR output filter
